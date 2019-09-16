Officials to visit TN, Gujarat, Kerala to study ports

Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Inland Transport Kota Srinivas Poojary said officials, led by chief secretary, would soon visit Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Kerala to conduct a study on the development of ports.

He was speaking at a review meeting held at the office of Deputy Commissioner here, on Monday. The officials will look into how the development of ports in those states can be implemented in Karnataka. With the help of Centre, minor ports and jetties in Karnataka coastline will be developed with private participation, Poojary added.

“The officials should prepare a list of ports and jetties that can be developed on a priority basis,” he said.

Rs 28 crore needed

Port Department Assistant Executive Engineer Sujan Rao said that Rs 28 crore was needed for completing Phase III of construction of the fishing harbour at Mangalore Old Port, Bunder. The work on creek needs to be taken up on the direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The work on road, minor bridge, gear shed, net-mending shed, rest shed and others needs to be taken up.

The dredging in first and second phase of the fishing harbour needs to be taken up at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, to facilitate the easy movement of fishing boats. The estimate was submitted to the fisheries department for approval, he added.

Trawl Boat Owners’ Association President Nithin Kumar said, “Once the work on Phase III of fishing harbour is completed, then 50% of the fishing boats can be anchored. The work needs to be completed at the earliest.”

The minister directed officials to submit a report on the emergency works that needs to be taken up to complete phase III of the fishing harbour.

Sustainable Coastal Protection and Management Investment Programme Officer Gopal Nayak said that first phase of the ADB-funded Sustainable Coastal Protection and Management Investment Programme (SCPMIP) to address issues of sea erosion had been completed in Ullal.

Under Tranch-2, the work on two shore berms (Rs 26 crore) and reef (Rs 104 crore) is in progress at Someshwara. The work on strengthening 635-metre long sea wall will be taken up at a cost of Rs 22 crore after the monsoon.

Maritime Board

“State government realising the need to improve maritime infrastructure in Karnataka is set to establish a Maritime Board,” said the minister.

The proposal s been lying pending for the last several years.

The board is likely to be constituted within two months, he stressed.