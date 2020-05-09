Okkuta condoles death of Pandanda Kuttappa

Okkuta condoles death of Pandanda Kuttappa

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 09 2020, 22:57 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 23:02 ist

Kodava Samajagala Okkuta has condoled the death of Pandanda Kuttappa, who pioneered the Kodava Family Hockey Tournament.

Okkuta president Kallichanda Vishnu Cariappa said, "Pandanda Kuttappa's death is a great loss to the Kodava community. He wished to bring all the Kodava families under one platform through the hockey tournament. He had played a pivotal role in creating interest in hockey among the youngsters. His demise is a loss to Kodagu district.

Kuttappa, a former first-division hockey referee, had organised Kodava Family hockey tournaments for the last 23 years effectively, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Kodava Samajagala Okkuta
condoles death
Pandanda Kuttappa
Kodava Family Hockey Tournament
Madikeri

What's Brewing

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

 