Okkuta condoles death of Pandanda Kuttappa

Kodava Samajagala Okkuta has condoled the death of Pandanda Kuttappa, who pioneered the Kodava Family Hockey Tournament.

Okkuta president Kallichanda Vishnu Cariappa said, "Pandanda Kuttappa's death is a great loss to the Kodava community. He wished to bring all the Kodava families under one platform through the hockey tournament. He had played a pivotal role in creating interest in hockey among the youngsters. His demise is a loss to Kodagu district.

Kuttappa, a former first-division hockey referee, had organised Kodava Family hockey tournaments for the last 23 years effectively, he added.