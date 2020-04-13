OPD services to resume in KMC Manipal from April 15

Normal OPD (outpatient department) services for a few specialities will begin at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal from April 15 (from 8.30 am to 1 pm).

Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty informed that normal OPD services for a few specialities including general medicine, general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, pulmonary medicine, orthopaedics, medical oncology, surgical oncology, radiotherapy oncology, paediatric haematology oncology, palliative medicine, cardiology, nephrology and urology will be introduced from April 15.

Those visiting the hospital should first visit the temporary screening KIOSK set up outside the hospital and then they will be shifted to respective departments.

Mask is essential for all the patients and their attendees and only one person is allowed with the patient.

KMC Manipal Dean Dr Sharath K Rao said, “As MAHE, Manipal, had dedicated Dr TMA Pai Hospital Udupi to treat Covid-19 patients, it has been decided to continue normal OPD services for few specialities.”

Doctor’s consultation through telemedicine service is also available at 080-47192235 from 9 am to 4 pm. Trauma and emergency services will function as usual.