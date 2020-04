District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary directed Janaushadhi Kendra owners to open the centre at 7 am in the morning.

The opening of the Janaushadhi Kendra at 9 pm was causing many inconveniences to the caretakers of sick people. The minister directed the supervising officers in DK and Udupi to ensure that Janaushadhi Kendras open at 7 am. There are 34 Janaushadhi Kendras in DK and 27 in Udupi.