Operation to douse fire on at Mangaluru's Pacchanady

The massive operation to extinguish the blaze at Mangaluru City Corporation’s (MCC) dump yard continued on the second day at Pacchanady.

MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the operation to douse the fire continued till 2 am and resumed at 6.30 am on Saturday.

Along with earth movers from MCC, the fire tenders from State Fire and Emergency Department and from industries and organisations, like MSEZ, KIOCL, NMP, HPCL, MCF and airport, were engaged to douse the fire.

“A few of the areas remained inaccessible on Friday due to poor visibility following smoke fanned by heavy winds blowing in one direction. All the affected areas were contained while carrying out the operation to douse the fire on Saturday,'' he said.

The commissioner said though the fire is under control, embers continue to smoulder at the site.

Water is sprayed on the entire perimeter of the area to ensure that fire does not spread.

"We are unsure whether there is fire still under the heaps of garbage. Earth movers are engaged in rolling the garbage. It might take one more day to bring the smoke under control," the commissioner added.

Many adjacent areas, including Kavoor, Bondel, Vamanjoor and other areas, were covered with heavy smog due to the ongoing fire at Pacchanady, residents charged.