Oxygen generation unit inaugurated in Virajpet

District In-charge Minister V Somanna inaugurated the oxygen generation unit installed at a cost of Rs 1 crore on the government hospital premises in Virajpet, on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the new unit is capable of extracting oxygen from the air. The oxygen will be utilised for the supply of critical patients.

The unit will produce 500 litres of oxygen per day and can be connected to 100 beds. It will be helpful not only for Covid-19 patients but also those who need life support in future. The hospital would be oxygen surplus, he said.

The unit is set up with the contribution made by Charterpreneurs Foundation of Bengaluru, in memory of Rajesh Sharma and Pushpa Sharma, a couple. Also, donors in the district have lent their support, said Somanna.

He also recalled the contribution by Industries Minister Jagadish Shetter, Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah and Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal towards the same.

The contractual staff working at the hospital drew the attention of Somanna towards the notice issued by the recruiting agency, towards the termination of the contractual staff. Responding to the same, the minister directed the deputy commissioner to ensure that the contractual staff who have done a good job during the pandemic are not terminated.

Senior citizen Ajjamada Muttamma complained that there are no medicines at the dialysis centre sponsored by the organisation owned by entrepreneur B R Shetty, in the hospital. Somanna asked the deputy commissioner to get the stock of necessary medicines at the earliest.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, MLC Sunil Subramani, ZP CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, DHO Dr Mohan, tahsildar R Yoganand, taluk medical officer Dr Yathiraj, government hospital and Virajpet chief medical officer Dr Vishwanath Simpi were present.