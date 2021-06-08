Pandemic almost under control in South Kodagu: Bopaiah

MLA K G Bopaiah said that except for four Gram Panchayats in South Kodagu, the Covid-19 pandemic has come under control in the rest of the 34 Gram Panchayats.

He was speaking at a Covid-19 task force committee meeting held in the Mini Vidhana Soudha auditorium on Monday.

He said that there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases among plantation workers in Ammatti and Siddapura limits. But, the plantation owners have not been cooperating with the administration to take up control measures.

If the norms are not adhered to, strict measures will be inevitable. In this connection, he spoke to the district labour officer over the phone and expressed his displeasure.

Bopaiah also asked the citizens to cooperate during the lockdown.

He directed the officials to take precautionary measures towards the upcoming monsoon.

Virajpet tahsildar R Yogananda said that two persons who tested positive for Covid-19 in Ammatti were not given proper treatment. This has resulted in the infection spreading to 40 people.

He also said that people should immediately visit the government hospital if they come across any symptoms. Also, the details of the infected should be brought to the notice of the administration.

Town Panchayat chief officer A M Shridhar, Ponnampet tahsildar Kavyarani, DySP Jayakumar and others were present.