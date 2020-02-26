Parade of Aditya Rao postponed

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 26 2020, 23:24pm ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2020, 23:30pm ist

A proposed parade of Aditya Rao, who had allegedly planted explosives at Mangalore International Airport, was postponed following his ill health. The police had planned to parade him before the witnesses on Wednesday. 

As Aditya Rao was suffering from Malaria he was admitted to District Wenlock Hospital two days ago. ACP K U Belliappa who is investigating into the case had documented the statements of 50 witnesses.

The routine parade session with 15 witnesses in attendance was planned on Wednesday and the police had also written a letter to Mangaluru tahsildar.

