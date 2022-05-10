'Parva' play staged in Mangaluru

'Parva' play staged in Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 10 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: May 10 2022, 23:55 ist
A scene from the play 'Parva' staged at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The theatre adaptation of ‘Parva’, the magnum opus of novelist S L Bhyrappa, regaled the theatre buffs of Mangaluru, at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall on Tuesday.

Mysuru-Rangayana artistes staged the play for eight hours with intervals.

The magnum opus Parva is a retelling of the epic Mahabharata. Noted theatre personality Prakash Belawadi had adapted Parva, a 696-page voluminous novel, to the theatre.

Speaking on the occasion, Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa said that it was a challenge to bring the work on stage after 43 years of its publication.

As many as 35 artistes have practised for six months before its first performance. The government also provided assistance for the same, he said.

Cariappa lamented that the culturally rich Mangaluru does not have a ranga mandira. There is a need for ranga mandira.

Senior writer Na Damodar Shetty said that Rangayana in the past had staged ‘Malegalalli Madumagalu’.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

theatre adaptation of ‘Parva’
staged in Mangaluru

What's Brewing

How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?

How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?

For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer

For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer

Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022

Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor

Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal

Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal

A look at sedition cases in India through the years

A look at sedition cases in India through the years

What your eyes reveal about your health

What your eyes reveal about your health

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success

 