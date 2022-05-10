'Parva' play staged in Mangaluru

The theatre adaptation of ‘Parva’, the magnum opus of novelist S L Bhyrappa, regaled the theatre buffs of Mangaluru, at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall on Tuesday.
Mysuru-Rangayana artistes staged the play for eight hours with intervals.
The magnum opus Parva is a retelling of the epic Mahabharata. Noted theatre personality Prakash Belawadi had adapted Parva, a 696-page voluminous novel, to the theatre.
Speaking on the occasion, Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa said that it was a challenge to bring the work on stage after 43 years of its publication.
As many as 35 artistes have practised for six months before its first performance. The government also provided assistance for the same, he said.
Cariappa lamented that the culturally rich Mangaluru does not have a ranga mandira. There is a need for ranga mandira.
Senior writer Na Damodar Shetty said that Rangayana in the past had staged ‘Malegalalli Madumagalu’.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How much of Ukraine does Russia hold?
For auction: Marilyn's clothes, Thor's hammer
Netflix tells employees ads may come by end of 2022
Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor
Paytm CEO asks Musk to deliver Tesla car at Taj Mahal
A look at sedition cases in India through the years
What your eyes reveal about your health
F1's hyped 1st trip to Miami a money-losing success