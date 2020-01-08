Paryaya: District admin to provide basic facilities

The district administration will provide basic facilities to ensure the success of Paryaya Mahotsava, Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha has said.

Chairing a preparatory meet on the Paryaya on Monday, he said that the Mahotsava will be held on January 18.

“Around three lakh people are expected to take part. The City Municipality officials should initiate measures for the effective disposal of garbage and maintenance of cleanliness in Udupi town.

"Cleanliness should be maintained on Car Street and the surrounding areas during Paryaya. There are public toilets at the Krishna Mutt parking areas and KSRTC, service and city bus stands. Temporary toilets should be constructed. The streetlights and roads leading to Krishna Mutt should be repaired at

the earliest,” Jagadeesha instructed.

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said, “The Car Street and the surrounding areas should be kept clean using the service of 80 additional labourers. The Paryaya cultural procession should highlight the culture of the land. The tableaux by government departments should also be used.”

He added, “Already, the road leading to the town has been developed. Arrangements will be made to repair the streelights.”

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are likely to attend Paryaya, he said.