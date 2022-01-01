Passengers greeted with green saplings at Mangaluru airport; to get vouchers on sharing pictures of progress

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) welcomed passengers on the first day of the New Year with a ‘green new year’ initiative.

Neatly stacked saplings of various fruit-bearing trees greeted passengers at the exit of the arrival hall of the airport and willing passengers received free sapling on showing their boarding pass with a request to nurture it for the next three months, a move that would entitle them to a gift voucher from the MIA.

Passengers were requested to share pictures of them planting the sapling and its progress after 90 days after which they will receive a gift voucher on e-mail from MIA. The initiative received a good response from passengers, especially from those who had space at their residences to plant the sapling and nurture it. Passengers picked up saplings of their choice.

The airport had arranged 150 saplings of chikoo, mango, jackfruit, and guava. For the connoisseurs of fruits, the choice was between Neelam, Mallika, Alphonso and Banganapalli varieties of mango, honey and gum-less jackfruits and Arka Kirana, Pink Guava, Malaysian Jambu and Pink Jambu varieties of guava. Mango and guava saplings were the favourites among passengers.

Lauding the initiative, Amogh Raj, a professional from Bengaluru, bound for Udupi said the initiative will help create awareness about the need to plant and nurture trees. Rakshit Shetty from Surathkal, who collected guava sapling said he will plant it in the space available at his house.

