People struggle to get vaccinated

A large number of people arrived at Karnataka Public School in Napoklu where vaccines against Covid-19 were administered.

There was a huge queue of beneficiaries waiting for their turn.

The district administration had supplied 100 vaccines to the centre. Owing to a lack of knowledge, more than 500 people had gathered at the venue.

As a large number of people had arrived, there was confusion at the centre. People from four Gram Panchayat jurisdictions had arrived at the vaccination centre.

The residents have urged the district administration and health department to set up a vaccination centre in each Gram Panchayat for the benefit of the people.

A villager, Ramesh, said the authorities should supply at least 250 vaccines to the centre daily.

Otherwise, the struggle for getting vaccines will continue, he said.