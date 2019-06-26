Plans for transport hub on M'luru outskirts

Narayanappa, Mangaluru Smart City Ltd MD, has said that if everything goes as planned, an integrated transport hub will come up at Padil in Mangaluru.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that, earlier, it had been proposed to set up the integrated transport at Pumpwell.

“Now, the hub will be developed under the Smart City Mission on a PPP mode. To ease the transportation system, the district administration has proposed to shift the development of the transport hub to the outskirts of the city. Already, a 20-acre site has been identified for the purpose. The total project will be around Rs 500 crore,” he added.

Dealing with congestion

“In addition, bus bays will be developed in Mangaluru, to check traffic congestion on the road. Mini satellite bus shelters too will be developed at Pumpwell and Bangra Kuloor. The bus terminus at the State Bank area will also be developed and a pedestrian pass will come up from Mangaluru Central Railway Station to Town Hall,” he stated.

Stating that 44 projects will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 958.57 crore in Mangaluru under the Smart City Mission, Narayanappa said that eight wards have been covered under area-based development under the projects. “These wards will have Smart Roads and 100% underground drains to ensure that no sewage is into into open drains,” he explained.

Multi-level car parking

Narayanappa also said that the tender process for multi-level car parking in Hampankatta has been initiated on a PPP mode.

“Once the process is materialised, more than 600 cars can be parked at the lot. It will have a commercial complex as well. About 99% of the designs has been approved and a majority of the stakeholders have also approved of the proposal. Once completed, the City Corporation will get an income of Rs 2.5 crore annually. Tender has been invited for redevelopment of the Central Market on a PPP mode,” he informed.

“An international standard swimming pool will be developed at Emmekere at an estimated cost of Rs 24.94 crore and Kadri Park will be developed at a cost of Rs 12 crore. To give priority to water conservation, two lakes – Gujjarakere and Kavoor Kere – will be rejuvenated under Smart City Mission,” he explained.

Waterfront areas

The MD said that development of waterfront areas is being conceptualised at an estimated cost of Rs 235 crore. At present, all the roads that lead to the waterfront are congested.

“Proposals to develop Wenlock and Lady Goschen Hospitals at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore and upgrade of Mangala Stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore are also being conceptualised under the Smart City Mission,” Narayanappa added.

The MD also said that a solar recreational island will be developed on a PPP mode. “The island is being identified for the purpose,” he stated.