Plastic waste thrown into river: Car seized, case against women

The Kankanady Town Police swung into action and seized a car after a video clipping of women passengers of the car throwing plastic waste into River Nethravathi from Nethravathi bridge in Jeppinamogaru on the city’s outskirts went viral.

The car, bearing the Registration Number KA 03 NB 4648, was found parked by the roadside on the bridge and two women, who alighted from the car were seen throwing plastic full of waste into the river, flowing below the bridge. Close on the heels of MCC Senior Health Inspector filing a complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 269 and 270 of IPC. DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said the vehicle was seized and a request was submitted to the Magistrate to include Disaster Management Act Section 51 (b) as they were not wearing masks.

The police have booked cases against Shailaja Nayak, Rachana Nayak and Susheela.