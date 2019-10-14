Police arrest 3 in Mangaluru for selling cocaine

Central Crime Branch (CCB) personnel and police under economic offences and narcotics arrested three persons who were engaged in selling Cocaine, in Mangaluru.

According to Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha, the arrested are Fasim Naushid (25), a resident of Falnir, Afzal Hussain (28), a resident of Kunjethoory in Manjeshwara and Mohammed Zaid (26), a resident of Falnir.

Acting on a tip off, the police personnel arrested them near Railway staff quarters at Padil. The police have seized 30 gram cocaine worth Rs 2.40 lakh, four mobile phones, and a car from the arrested. The value of the total seized property is Rs 10 lakh.

The Commissioner said that few more persons are involved in the network of selling drugs and the investigations are in progress.