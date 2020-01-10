Police seize 4,000 kg red sanders in Mangaluru; 5 held

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Jan 10 2020
  • updated: Jan 10 2020, 08:24am ist
The police have arrested five persons and seized red sandalwood worth Rs 2 crore. (DH photo)

Panambur police and personnel from the anti-rowdy squad of Mangaluru North sub-division nabbed a gang that was preparing for illegally exporting 4,000 kg of red sandalwood worth Rs 2 crore through New Mangalore Port. 

The police have arrested five persons and seized red sandalwood worth Rs 2 crore. The other seized properties from the arrested include a Maruti Brezza, Renault Pulse, Tata Ace, two plywood boxes and seven mobile phones valued Rs 19 lakh.

According to Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha, the arrested are Tabrez (36), Lohith (35), Rakesh Shetty (44), Hussain kunhimonu (45) and Farooq (45).

Based on a tip off, the police raided a godown on the road leading to Jokatte from Baikamlady Industrial Area and seized 4,000 kg of red sanders worth  Rs 2 crore.

A case has been registered under Sections 50, 62, 80, 104 of Karnataka Forest Act and 144, 165 of Karnataka Forest Rules at the Panambur police station.

