Police staff quarters ‘Koti-Chennaya’ inaugurated

Minister for Muzrai, Inland Transport and Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary inaugurated the district police staff quarters, ‘Koti-Chennaya’, on Police Lane in Pandeshwara on Monday.

The minister, inaugurating the apartment, said the government has high concern for police personnel who strive for the protection of law and order round-the-clock and round-the-year.

Poojary said a proposal for Muneeshwara Community Hall on the Police Lane will be considered. The present government has implemented the recommendations of Auradkar committee report aimed at improving the welfare of police personnel, he said. He also promised to convey the other demands of police personnel to the state government.

Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, presiding over the programme, said that measures would be taken towards concretisation of the Police Lane road.

DK District Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad, Bantwal ASP Saidul Adavat and Karnataka Housing Board Executive Engineer Gopalakrishna Bhat were present.

The Koti-Chennaya apartment contains two block with 48 two BHK flats each. The district police staff quarters was built at a total cost of Rs 25 crore.