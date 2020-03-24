Police tighten vigil, enforce lockdown across Kodagu district

The police maintained a strict vigil across the district to enforce the lockdown declared by the state government in view of the increasing Covid-19 cases in Karnataka.

People were seen crowding at shops despite the police and gram panchayat officials appealing them to maintain social distance.

Check posts have been set up at Sampaje, Koppa, Shirangala and Kodlipet. Only the SSLC students who were in the hostels outside the district, were permitted to enter the district. Others who have visit Kodagu under unavoidable circumstances are being subjected to medical tests before allowing them entry.

People have been asked to come out to buy essential commodities only from 6 am to 8 am and from 12 noon to 2 pm.

In Madikeri, police resorted mild lathi charge for dispersing the crowds. Newspaper distributors also had the taste of lathi. The police forced closure of shops which were doing business beyond specified hours. Additional platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police force have been deployed in the town.

The health department personnel continue to monitor the people at Kondangeri of Virajpet where a man tested positive for coronavirus. The throat swabs of the relatives of infected person and the people whom he had come in contact with the infected, have been collected and sent to laboratory for testing.

Virajpet Tahsildar Nandish said that 700 persons from 75 families in Kondangeri have been subjected to home quarantine. Necessary items are being provided to them.

Police caned a few youth who were found loitering on the streets in Suntikoppa. There was a traffic jam in the town with a large number of people coming out to make Ugadi purchases. The stocks were limited as vegetables and fruits had not arrived the market.

In Napoklu, customers thronged shops to buy vegetables, lentils and milk. In the afternoon, Napoklu Gram Panchayat Development Officer Chondakki and Gram Panchayat Vice President Kaleyanda Saba Timmaiah visited the market and appealed to the people to maintain social distance.

Villagers formed a queue in front of the fair price shops to submit their biometric to collect grains. The annual festivals in the temples in Ballamavati, Hoddur, Kaikadu and other areas have been postponed as per DC’s orders.

Lockdown relaxation

The milkmen and newspaper boys are allowed to distribute milk and newspapers before 8.30 am.

The newspaper distributors should segregate the newspapers between 5 am and 7 am. Shops selling essential commodities such as groceries etc should be open between 12 noon and 2 pm only.

Plantation workers are prohibited from going to plantation and working in groups. Exemption has been provided to fair price shops, said DC Annies Kanmani Joy in a revised order.