‘Prepare proposal on safety wall at Nethravathi bridge’

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said a proposal on the cost to be incurred to build a wall and instal CCTV cameras at Nethravathi bridge near Jeppinamogaru should be submitted for approval in the next meeting.

“A safety wall should be constructed on both sides of the bridge. Measures should be taken to instal CCTV to discourage people from committing suicide by jumping into the river,” he stressed.

Kamath was speaking at a meeting at the Mangalore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office. In recent times, there has been an increase in suicide cases at Nethravathi bridge, he added.

MUDA decided to develop the park at Valencia Junction. To improve the beauty of the city, it was decided to initiate work on developing the parks in Mangaluru.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, MLC Ivan D’Souza, MUDA Commissioner Srikanth Rao and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde were present at the meeting.

Devpt in Port ward

In a press release, Kamath said that Rs 3.87 crore was released for various developmental works in Port ward of the City Corporation. Work on the footbridge at the fisheries port of the Old Port at an estimated cost of Rs 10 lakh and on the footbridge near goods shed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh were taken up by the PWD.

“The Port Department has released Rs 1.59 crore for development works. Funds of Rs 50 lakh will be used to build a retaining wall on the northern side of the Old Port. In addition, LED bulbs will be installed. Works on the underground drains, laying of sheet for godown, repair of floor, and others will be taken up at the port,” the MLA added.