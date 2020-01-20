Prices of vegetables dip

The prices of vegetables have begun to fall in the market in Madikeri.

The fall in the price has brought a smile on the faces of customers, who were worried about the rise in prices all these days.

The prices of onion, radish, tomato and cauliflower had increased a few days ago in the market. Compared to last week, the price of onion has declined to Rs 50 from

Rs 60 per kg. The price of onion in the month of December had touched Rs 150 per kg.

The prices of other vegetables are as follows: tomato (Rs 25 per kg), radish (Rs 20 per kg), cauliflower (Rs 30), chilli (Rs 40), capsicum (Rs 40), beetroot (Rs 50), cabbage (Rs 30), potato (Rs 36), ash gourd (Rs 20), ridge gourd (Rs 36), beans (Rs 40) and bitter gourd (Rs 40).