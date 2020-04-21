Private vendors start procurement of arecanut

For the benefit of farmers, private vendors have begun to procure arecanut and forest produce at APMC yard in Puttur.

As many as 30 arecanut traders had opened their shops in APMC. Campco too had started procuring arecanut at Rs 250 per kg. In the open market, quality arecanut fetches between Rs 225 to Rs 260 per kg.

Along with arecanut, private vendors are also procuring cashew nut, pepper, coconut and other farm produce.

Follow Live Updates Of Coronavirus In India Here

In the backdrop of stalling purchase of cashew nut in the open market, a few traders purchased it for Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg. In the APMC, the price is between Rs 75 to Rs 80 per kg.

APMC president Dinesh Medu said, “If any particular village has a minimum of 10 quintals of arecanut for sale, then APMC can arrange pickup vehicle to lift the arecanut from that particular area.”

APMC director Abdul Shakoor Haji said, “As APMC railway gate road is closed, farmers face many inconveniences in reaching the yard. It would be better if the gate is opened.”