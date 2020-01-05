Problems galore at Suntikoppa PHC

The primary health centre at Suntikoppa lacks doctors and basic facilities to treat emergency cases.

Suntikoppa hobli comprising nine gram panchayats and 37 villages depends on the PHC for healthcare. At least 100 to 150 patients visit the PHC daily for treatment.

The PHC was given an eight-bed maternity hospital with 24x7 service nine years ago, but it still lacks basic facilities.

The sanctioned post of doctors in the hospital is three. However, only an MBBS doctor attends to the patients at the PHC. Instead of three staff nurses, only two are functioning on a contract basis. The sanctioned D group staff is six. However, there are only three D group staff at the PHC.

Crying for attention

The quarters of the staff of the PHC are crying for attention with cracked walls and dilapidated roof. No measures have been taken to repair the quarters so far, alleged local residents.

There is a lack of cleanliness in front of the PHC building. The backdoor of the PHC has been damaged by the termites. Weeds have grown on the premises, allege locals.

The national highway passes through Suntikoppa, where accidents are common. Without doctors, emergency cases are not attended to at the PHC.

It is a common practice for the nurses to provide primary treatment to the patients and send them to Madikeri district hospital for further treatment. There are several instances of patients losing their lives after having failed to get treatment at the PHC. The PHC is also facing an acute water crisis as the motor is damaged for the last eight months.

Jilla Vahana Chalakara Mathu Karmikara Sangha Founder President Anna Sharif said, “If the doctor serving at the PHC goes on leave or is deputed to another hospital, then patients have to depend on private clinics.”

Gram Panchayat President Rose Mary Rodrigues said, “The back door of the PHC will be repaired at the earliest. We will appeal to the authorities to deploy an Ayush doctor who has been deputed to a PHC at Madapura.”