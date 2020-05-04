Professor in soup for violating quarantine norms

Professor in soup for violating quarantine norms

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 04 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 22:53 ist
A file photo of Prof M Jayashankar (second from right) present when new registrar assumed charge in Mangalore University recently.

A professor, who teaches Microbiology in Mangalore University, faces charges of ignoring the safety of others by not being in quarantine.

Konaje Gram Panchayat President and member of Panchayat Covid-19 Task Force S Nazar confirmed receiving complaints that Prof M Jayashankar had violated self-quarantine rules.

 “At the recent Covid-19 task force meeting, we received complaints from neighbours that the Professor, who
had returned from Mysuru, was venturing out of the
house frequently,”Nazar told DH.

The professor while in self-quarantine had visited the university to congratulate Raju Mogaveera, who had assumed charge as Registrar on April 27.

Nazar recollected that
the committee directed Konaje Primary Health Centre Medical officer and Asha workers to ensure that the Professor completes 14-day self-quarantine without violating the rules.

Prof Jayashankar when contacted said that he was in self-quarantine.

“Though there are many in university campus, who are not in self-quarantine, I am being targeted by those who do not like me,” he said.

When his attention was drawn to complaints that he was present when the new Registrar took charge, Prof Jayashankar conceded being present.

“But I had just come from Mysuru and thus was not in self-quarantine. Even the district health officer had felt that I need not be in self-quarantine,” he stressed.

However, Asha workers, on conditions of anonymity, said that the professor
was in self-quarantine from April 30 and not from April 27 as claimed by Prof Jayashankar.

Initially, the house owner had not shared any information about his tenant Prof Jayashankar or his return from Mysuru, which has a heavy viral load. Prof Jayashankar also was not available in his house in the morning as he was in the university.

“Following complaints from neighbours, we again visited the house. As he was a professor we requested him to remain in self-quarantine. Initially, he stood his ground and asserted that as special officer he had to visit the university daily. On the second day of our visit, the Professor relented and we followed the self-quarantine procedures by stamping the seal on his wrist,” Asha workers said

