Prohibitory orders in Kodagu till tomorrow midnight

Prohibitory orders have been issued as a precautionary measure in Kodagu district following apprehensions over protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The deputy commissioner, who issued orders on Thursday morning, has clamped Section 144 from 6 am of December 19 till the midnight of December 21.

Police security has been tightened across the district. District Reserve police have been deployed in sensitive regions.

Conducting public meets and protests are totally prohibited. No other programmes could be conducted apart from the scheduled functions such as marriages, house warming and daily prayers at religious places.

Taking out victory processions, bursting firecrackers, wearing black colour in protests, waving black flags or raising slogans are totally banned.

Persons are restricted from displaying banners, buntings, wall posts, pasting or distributing handbills. Gathering of more than five people is also prohibited.

Possession and display of weapons are also

prohibited.

Chikkamagaluru

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautam has imposed prohibitory orders in the district from 6 pm on December 18 till 6 pm on December 22, in order to maintain peace and order.

Gathering mobs, display of weapons, possession of explosives, taking out processions and holding public meetings are totally prohibited.

The prohibitory order is not applicable to pious functions such as marriages.

Security has been tightened across the district, the order has stated.