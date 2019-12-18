‘Proposal to develop Marina project in Padukere beach'

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh said a proposal on operating the country’s second `Marina’ in Padukere beach will be submitted to the tourism department for approval.

“Presently Kochi Marina is the only Marina in India,” DC informed while addressing officials at a meeting convened to discuss the implementation and execution of Marina project in DC building on Wednesday. Jagadeesh said the project if it becomes a reality will contribute immensely to the country’s economy.

“A marina is a dock or basin providing berthing facility for yachts and offering services like fuel, water, electricity and sewage pump-outs for boats. It is also inland wharf on a river or canal that is used exclusively by non-industrial pleasure craft such as canal narrowboats,” the DC said.

Padukere has three kilometres of wide backwater facilities. The natural islands in the region offer enough space for anchoring passenger ships and yachts. Jagadeesh said as many as 4,000 foreign ships pass through the Arabian Sea to reach out to South Asian countries.

There are no intermediate berthing facilities for such yachts until they reach their destinations. The Marina project which offers opportunities to build restaurants, hanging bridges, hotels and homes will create employment opportunities for youth in and around Padukere, DC

said.

“The proposal to be submitted to state tourism department should include detailed information on the long term benefits from Marina,” DC stressed.

MLA Raghupathy Bhat was also present.