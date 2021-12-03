Provide info on poll pattern, says ZP CEO

The officials concerned should inform the voters about the pattern of the election, with regards to the upcoming elections, said Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena.

Presiding over the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee meeting held at his office recently, he told the officials concerned to educate the voters at the local level.

The voters should be properly informed so that the precious votes are not rejected, he said.

He also directed the officials to organise National Voters' Day on January 25.

Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Lakshmi said that the names of all people completing 18 years of age as of January 1, 2022, should be included in the voters' list.

Special campaigns should be held at colleges and student hostels in this regard, she said.

Essay writing and quiz competitions should be conducted for the degree, PUC and high school students at the taluk and district level. Prizes to the winners should be given in the form of books, she added.

The voters should download the voter helpline app to know about their details in the voters' list. Voters can also verify their details on www.nvsp.nic.in and submit applications in the proper format to make proper corrections, inclusions or deletions.

DDPI Vedamurthy, Koodige DIET principal K V Suresh, Urban Development Cell project director P Srinivas, ITDP officer Srinivas and others were present.