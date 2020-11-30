Provide title deeds to Tarmekadu residents, says Veena Achaiah

MLC Veena Achaiah has demanded legal action against the people who, under the pretext of protection of gomala land, have allegedly caused harassment to the residents of Tarmekadu paisari.

She paid a visit to Tarmekadu paisari in Arji village recently and spoke to the residents.

She urged the revenue department to provide title deeds for all the residents who had been dwelling in the huts on the land, within seven days.

“Or else, severe protests will be held against the revenue officials,” she added.

Veena Achaiah further said that the officials who were supposed to give protection to the residents of Tarmekadu paisari have acted irresponsibly.

“Atrocities has been meted out on seven families including a lone woman who had been dwelling on the land by building huts. Such incidents should not recur. The officials should mark the boundaries of gomala paisari by referring to authentic records. The residents of the gomala land should be provided with alternative land and houses, under government schemes and should be shifted later,” she said.

The MLC alleged that in the name of an organisation, some miscreants have caused hardships to residents in Tarmekadu paisari after the revenue officials installed fences around the land on November 24.

Foul abuses were hurled at the people and the sheets covered on the huts were torn off, she added.

She also urged the police department to file criminal cases against the miscreants.

The taluk administration should give protection to all 51 families living in the paisari, she said.

Virajpet block Congress president Pattada Ranji Poonaccha, general secretary Johnson, V K Satish, C S Kaverappa, Muhammed Rafi, minority cell members K Rafique and leader N Narendranath Kamath were present.