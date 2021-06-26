Quarrel on petty issue results in youth's death

A youth who was severely injured during an attack died on Friday.

Shivu alias Jalendra (27), son of Shankar Shetty, a resident of a line house in Kolattodu-Baigodu village, is the deceased. He was a native of Billenahosalli village in Hunasur.

Shivu was working as a labourer on a plantation belonging to P Rajesh in Kolattodu-Baigodu village. On June 14, another labourer, Basappa, picked up an argument with Shivu and in a fit of rage, attacked Shivu with a sickle, injuring his neck.

A seriously injured Shivu was rushed to a government hospital in Gonikoppa and was later shifted to a government hospital in Madikeri and then to KR Hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment.

An attempt to murder case was registered in Virajpet rural police station in this regard.

Shivu was later shifted to his native village in Billenahosalli on June 23. He turned critically ill on June 24 and breathed his last en route while being shifted to a hospital.

The body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy was performed.

A case has been filed against Basappa, the accused, who is currently absconding.