Radio Sarang broadcasts for 16 hrs despite lockdown

St Aloysius College's Community Radio Sarang (107.8 FM) has been broadcasting programmes for 16 hours daily for the past three weeks despite lockdown.

In the wake of lockdown, the programmes have focused on Coronavirus-related issues.

“We felt that as our listeners are confined to their homes, it was important not to cut down on our broadcasting. Despite many hurdles, we have kept up our daily broadcasting for 16 hours and our listeners have been very appreciative of our efforts,” Radio Sarang Director Dr Melwyn Pinto said.

The station has particularly focused on Covid-19 and related social and medical issues. As many as five doctors have participated in the live phone-in programmes and have answered to listeners’ queries. There was also a live phone-in programme with a counsellor.

“Our District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary also came to the station and interacted with our listeners. We are also broadcasting a Yakshagana to create awareness on the Coronavirus. The Yakshagana has been produced by Siribagilu Venkappayya Samskritika Pratishtana, Kasargod,” said Abhishek Shetty, a radio jockey at the station.

The team also took to the streets to interact with the listeners and broadcast live their joys and disappointments. The station has an app available on google playstore and the programmes stream 24 hours.