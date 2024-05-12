Fire destroys one of biggest shopping centres in Warsaw

Warsaw: A massive fire that broke out on Saturday night in a shopping centre in Warsaw almost completely destroyed the place, authorities said. Nobody was hurt during the fire.
The Marywilska 44 with almost 1,400 commercial units - including many kiosks - was among the biggest shopping centres in Warsaw. It was owned and managed by Mirbud.
"Almost 100 per cent of it was burned. The fire is being extinguished and this will take many hours, perhaps several hours," Mariusz Feltynowski, commander-in-chief of the State Fire Service told a news conference on Sunday.
He added that almost 200 firefighters were taking part in extinguishing the fire.
Published 12 May 2024, 10:13 IST