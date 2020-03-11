Raghava Gowda Pallathadka passes away

  Mar 11 2020
  • updated: Mar 11 2020, 00:27am ist
Teacher-turned-inventor Raghava Gowda Pallathadka suffered a heart attack and passed away at his residence in Sullia. He was 68.

Gowda, on realising that milking machines available in market were expensive and not animal-friendly, went on to invent a low-cost hand-operated milking machine. The machine’s popularity soared thereby forcing Gowda to quit his teaching job and become a full-time inventor. ‘Milk Master’ and its five variants, developed by Gowda was credited for reviving animal husbandry in the hinterland. The machines were also exported to neighbouring countries. Gowda’s other famous invention is a portable mobile steel cowshed. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

