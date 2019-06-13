Rain havoc in Udupi: 150 power poles uprooted

Heavy rain lashed Udupi district on Thursday. Choked stormwater drains led to flooding in several areas.

In several places like Manipal, Bailoor ward, flooding was witnessed due to choked drains on Wednesday night.

Following gusty winds on Wednesday night, over 150 electricity poles were uprooted at Karkala, Kundapura, Udupi, Hebri, Brahmavara and Kaup. As many as 22 trees were uprooted.

Branches of a tree fell on an electricity wire at Manipal and disrupted the traffic on the road. The uprooted electricity poles were restored by Mescom personnel.

About 400 personnel were deployed across Udupi district on Thursday to restore power supply.

Houses damaged

In Mundkoor in Karkala taluk, rains damaged the house of Robert Fernandes. The electronic equipment in the house was damaged due to a lightning strike.

The house of Kalpana in Halnad village, in Kundapura taluk, was partially damaged. Another house belonging to Kamala in Trasi village in Kundapura taluk was partially damaged.

Electrical appliances were burnt after lightning struck the house of Hussein Beary in Borgalgudde in Nitte village, Karkala taluk.

The cattle shed of Agnes Almeida in Sooda, Karkala, was damaged by lightning. The house of Vanitha Naik in Marne village was also damaged when a tree fell on it.

Byndoor witnessed flooding on Wednesday night following a choked stormwater drains. Incomplete work on national highway widening project inconvenienced motorists.

Compound wall

The compound of Mohandas Nayak’s house collapsed due to heavy rain on Wednesday night at Manjunath Nagara in Parkala.

According to the control room at the Udupi Deputy Commissioner’s office, Udupi received 128 mm rain, followed by Karkala—88.5 mm and Kundapura—67.8 mm in the last 24 hours (ending at 8 am on Thursday).