Rain in Ujire, Dharmasthala

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 19 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 23:17 ist
Trees fell on the road on the Naravi-Marodi stretch.

Rain lashed various parts of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.

Nundaje, Neriya, Dharmasthala, Ujire, Naravi and surrounding areas experienced rainfall.

Trees uprooted on the Naravi-Marodi stretch in Belthangady taluk disrupted the movement of vehicles for some time.

As temple fairs are in progress in various parts of the district, the rain posed a hindrance.

