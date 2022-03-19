Rain in Ujire, Dharmasthala

Rain lashed various parts of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday.
Nundaje, Neriya, Dharmasthala, Ujire, Naravi and surrounding areas experienced rainfall.
Trees uprooted on the Naravi-Marodi stretch in Belthangady taluk disrupted the movement of vehicles for some time.
As temple fairs are in progress in various parts of the district, the rain posed a hindrance.
