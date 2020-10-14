Rain inundates low-lying areas in Mangaluru

Rain inundates low-lying areas in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 14 2020, 09:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 09:18 ist
A view of the inundated low-lying area in Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru. Credit: DH Photo

With incessant rains continuing to lash different parts of Dakshina Kannada, low-lying areas in various parts of Mangaluru especially Kottara Chowki, Malemar have been inundated.

Water had entered houses and shops and drains were overflowing in the area. Several inmates were seen draining flooded water on Wednesday morning.

The water logging on several roads including at Pumpwell, K S Rao Road inconvenienced motorists as well as pedestrians. The IMD had predicted heavy rain in parts of Karnataka owing to depression in the Bay of Bengal

Owing to heavy rain, two houses were damaged at Subrahmanya. The landslides beside Subrahmanya-Puttur road have brought down several trees.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Dakshina Kannada
Rainfall

