‘Rain may intensify in Kodagu from today’

The district administration has issued a warning to citizens to be ready for heavy rain in the next two weeks and, therefore, to also be cautious.

According to weather forecast, the monsoon will intensify from June 20 in the district, the administration has said.

The Kodagu district administration has, meanwhile, directed the gram panchayats and municipal councils to take necessary measures to evacuate the people in the areas considered vulnerable to natural calamities. Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has stated that people in such regions will be provided a monthly rental allowance of Rs 10,000 per family for the next three months.

For any emergencies related to natural calamities, people may call the 24x7 Control Room on the following toll-free numbers: 1077 (08272) or mobile phone: 85500 01077.

Rain details

Kodagu has received about 12.21 mm rain for 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday. The amount of rainfall recorded on the same date last year was 12.34 mm.

The rainfall recorded from January till date has been 298.08 mm. The amount of rainfall in the same period last year was 1,099.07 mm.

Reservoir levels

The current water level at Harangi reservoir is 2,805.86 feet.

The maximum level of the dam is 2,859 feet. The inflow of the reservoir is 160 cusecs.