Rain-related loss pegged at Rs 274 cr in DK

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said initial reports have estimated the loss due to heavy rains in Dakshina Kannada district at Rs 274 crore. The loss also includes damage to the roads, bridges and other public properties.

He was presiding over a review meeting in Dharmasthala, after inspecting the damaged Kukkavu bridge in Belthangady taluk on Monday.

Yediyurappa said the Rs 274 crore loss included PWD’s loss of around Rs 142 crore, national highway--Rs 15 crore and zilla panchayat--Rs 62 crore.

The chief minister directed the officials not to harass flood victims citing legal hurdle while distributing compensation.

MLA U T Khader and MLC Ivan D’Souza said while assessing damage to the houses, immovable properties and crops, officials tend to harass the victims which pushes many natural calamity victims to further hardship. “The chief minister should direct officials not to harass the victim,” they said.

Responding to the request, Yediyurappa said the victims would not face any inconvenience.

“It is left to the victims to decide on either to repair their existing house or construct a new house. If the victims do not own sites, then sites should be earmarked to them and help them to construct the houses,” he said.

He also urged the officials to submit a report on the loss of agricultural and horticultural crops and household articles immediately. Measures should be taken to supply ration and other essential commodities to the natural calamity victims, he said.

‘Work without leaves’

“The district is facing hardship following heavy rains. The officials should work without availing leaves,” Yediyurappa declared.

He directed the district health officer to ensure that there was no outbreak of diseases in flood-affected areas. The service of medical colleges should be utilised and at least five doctors should be deputed to the affected areas in order to provide medical aid to the victims. Measures should be taken to ensure that potable drinking water is being supplied to inmates of relief camps, he told deputy commissioner.

Earlier, MLA Khader urged the chief minister to increase the compensation for the construction of houses. MLA Dr Bharath Shetty Y said that sliding of garbage from landfill site at Pacchanady had affected over 25 houses. The garbage, dumped on more than half a kilometre stretch, needs to be cleared. The affected houses should be relocated, he said.

Responding to the request, Yediyurappa directed deputy commissioner to shift the affected houses.

Dengue compensation

MLA Vedavyas Kamath said that protective wall should be constructed to check the inundation of low-lying areas in Bolooru, Hoigebazar, Kudroli, Jeppinamogaru and Bokkapattana situated on the banks of River Nethravathi. The river overflows for at least half a kilometre stretch in these areas, he said. Compensation should be announced for those who died of dengue in the district, he said.

MLA Umanath Kotian said huge waves had caused sea erosion in Sasihithlu and Mukka. Measures should be taken to check sea erosion.

MLC Harish Kumar also raised the issue of non-supply of kerosene under PDS for the past three months.