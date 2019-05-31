Raja Seat gets an 'elephant'

Raja Seat, one of the major tourist attractions in Kodagu district, has just acquired an ‘elephant.’ However, the elephant is not a real one but a model which will beautify the park.

Along with the model of an elephant, various other artworks too arrived at the park on Friday. The models

are being assembled in the park.

Models of deer, peacock, anaconda, zebra, tiger and camel were part of Raja Seat earlier. Now, the Department of Horticulture has purchased new models.

Department deputy director Devakki said that various developmental works will be carried out to beautify the park. The pathway of the park will be repaired. The watchtower will also be provided with a makeover.