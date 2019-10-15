Religious rituals held prior to Talacauvery fair

Various religious rituals are being held as a prelude to the Theerthodbhava and the fair at Talacauvery Kshetra to be held on October 18.

On Tuesday, the ritual of placing ‘Akshaya Patra’ was held at Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala. Earlier, the priests in the temple offered special puja and lit the ‘Nandadeepa’. The light will burn throughout the Theerthodbhava till November 17.

Prayers were offered to eliminate obstacles on the way of the month-long Talacauvery fair in Bhagamandala. Also, rice was poured into the ‘Akshaya Patra’ vessel in the temple. Prasadam, in the form of rice taken from ‘Akshaya Patra’, was distributed to the devotees later. It is believed that the rice from ‘Akshaya Patra’ will bring prosperity.

Temple religious head Kodi Motaiah, executive officer Jagadish Kumar, Parupattegar Ponnanna, Bhagamandala Talacauvery Temple Managing Committee members Meenakshi and Udiyanda Subhash and priest Ravi Hebbar were present.