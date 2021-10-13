‘Reserve paisari land for homeless citizens’

Some people have been carrying out acts of hooliganism and have been harassing the people belonging to SC/ST communities who are living in the paisari land in Tarmekadu in Arji village, alleged Karnataka Adivasi Hakkugala Samanvyaya Samiti state convener Y K Ganesh.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, he accused the people of committing atrocities on the residents, under the pretext of preservation of gomala land.

He urged the deputy commissioner to visit the place and take appropriate action against the wrongdoers.

He further alleged that the paisari lands meant to be distributed among the homeless is being encroached upon by influential people.

“The census of cattle in Arji village should be carried out. The gomala land should be earmarked according to the number of cattle. The rest of the land should be provided to homeless families. Those who have already been living in paisari land should be provided with title deeds. The lands encroached by the influential people should be cleared and should be taken over by the government,” he said.

Tarmekadu residents H C Ganesh, Y R Shivappa and H R Rajesh were present at the press meet.