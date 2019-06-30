Residents of Chikkamagaluru reel under water crisis

The water shortage in several wards has inconvenienced the residents in Chikkamagaluru.

The supplied water is muddy in a few layouts. A few wards are dependent on private water tankers and borewells for water supply.

The residents in Kalludoddi, Rajiv Gandhi Layout, Gowri Kaluve and Ramanahalli areas get water once in 10 to 20 days.

The residents purchase water from private players. A tractor tanker with a capacity of 3,000 litres is purchased for Rs 350.

The CMC too supplies water through tankers to a few layouts.

Following the repair of the water purifying unit at Ramanahalli, the water supply from Hirekolale lake has been suspended.

The repair work is taken up by Karnataka Urban Water Supply & Drainage Board (KUWSSB) under Amrut scheme. Though CMC Commissioner K Parameshi had promised to complete the work by June end, the work is still under progress.

The areas which were dependent on Hirekolale Lake for water supply are supplied from Yagachi water source. Water is supplied once in 25 days by the CMC in Kalludoddi and surrounding areas. The CMC has made arrangements to supply water through tankers. The residents purchase water for Rs 100 to Rs 200 from private borewell owners, to meet the day to day needs.

Ramanahalli residents said, “Water supplied by the CMC is not fit for consumption. The water has turned muddy. If we take a bath with the water, we get skin allergies.”

With the aim of supplying 24X7 water to the residents in Chikkamagaluru, the CMC had undertaken works under the Amrut scheme. However, the delay in completion of works has irked the residents.

According to engineer M A Nagendra, the work is likely to be completed by December.

CMC engineer M V Lokesh said ward number 15, 16, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, and 33 are facing an acute water crisis. The CMC is tackling the issue by supplying water through tankers. At least 30 to 40 tankers of water are supplied to these wards daily. The problem will ease after the completion of work at Ramanahalli water purifying unit.

KUWSSB Chikkamagaluru division engineer Shilpa said, “The repair work at Ramanahalli water purifying unit will be completed by July 10.”