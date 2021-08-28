Rotary Misty Hills hands over computers to college

Rotary Misty Hills hands over computers to college

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 28 2021, 20:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 20:21 ist
Rotary Misty Hills hands over five computers to MLA M P Appachu Ranjan, to be given to Government First Grade Women's College in Madikeri.

Rotary Misty Hills handed over five computers to MLA M P Appachu Ranjan, to be given to Government First Grade Women's College in Madikeri.

The computers were handed over to college principal Javarappa.

The MLA said that computers will help the students to pursue their studies.

Rotary Region 6 deputy governor Anil H T said that the Rotary Club has handed over 12,500 computers in association with Cognizant and the higher education department to 415 colleges in the state.

Seventy-five computers have been handed over to various colleges in Kodagu district, he added.

Rotary Misty Hills president Anitha Poovaiah said that computers have been handed over to colleges in Madikeri and Napoklu.

Tahsildar Mahesh was present on the occasion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rotary Misty Hills
Computers
handed over
Government First Grade Women's College
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island

Researchers discover world's 'northernmost' island

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

5 magic Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

Tokyo's Paralympic workshops relish repair challenge

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

50 years of Mammootty: A disciplined star

 