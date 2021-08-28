Rotary Misty Hills hands over computers to college

Rotary Misty Hills handed over five computers to MLA M P Appachu Ranjan, to be given to Government First Grade Women's College in Madikeri.

The computers were handed over to college principal Javarappa.

The MLA said that computers will help the students to pursue their studies.

Rotary Region 6 deputy governor Anil H T said that the Rotary Club has handed over 12,500 computers in association with Cognizant and the higher education department to 415 colleges in the state.

Seventy-five computers have been handed over to various colleges in Kodagu district, he added.

Rotary Misty Hills president Anitha Poovaiah said that computers have been handed over to colleges in Madikeri and Napoklu.

Tahsildar Mahesh was present on the occasion.