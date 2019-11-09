Rs 45.5 cr for drinking water schemes in Bantwal: KSE

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K S Eshwarappa promised to sanction Rs 45.5 crore for implementing the multi-village drinking water schemes covering nine gram panchayats in Bantwal taluk.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the multi-village drinking water scheme that supplies water to Mani and 51 habitations in Bantwal taluk on Friday.

Eshwarappa directed Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) R Selvamani to compile a list of multi-village drinking water schemes required to ease water crisis in Dakshina Kannada and to submit it to government for approval.

“All the proposals for multi-village drinking water schemes submitted from the district will be sanctioned immediately.”

The project was taken up under National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP) for 2016-17 at an estimated cost of Rs 19.18 crore. The project will benefit 51 habitations covering six gram panchayats of Mani, Peraje, Ananthadi, Netlamudnooru, Kadeshwalya and Barimar with a total population of 25,215.

The multi-village drinking water project is built across River Nethravathi. The purification unit of the project is situated at Gadiyara and Peraje village, which can purify 3.60 MLD water per day. About 4.50 lakh litre capacity overhead tank has been constructed at Jogibettu in Peraje for supplying water to the habitations.

Kadeshwalya GP member Vasanthi told DH that the residents of Kadeshwalya and surrounding villages were facing acute water crisis.

“The multi-village drinking water scheme has benefited the residents. Without the project, we had to fetch water from far off places during peak summer. Through the project, the gram panchayat supplies water between half an hour to one hour. Consumers are charged Rs 75 per month.”

MLA Rajesh Naik said out of 39 gram panchayats, multi-village drinking water schemes have been implemented in 30 gram panachayats in Bantwal taluk.

Though the work on Narikombu and Sarapadi multi-village drinking water schemes are in progress, there is a shortfall of Rs 8.54 crore to complete the works which had been sanctioned by the state government recently.

He said a new proposal of multi-village drinking water scheme for Rs 45.5 crore to cover the remaining nine gram panchayats in the taluk

was submitted to the government.