Rural roads to be upgraded at a cost of Rs 73 crore: MP

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 15 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: May 15 2020, 20:33 ist

MP Pratap Simha said that the 13 rural roads of Kodagu will be converted to all-season roads at a budget of Rs 73 crore.

A tender has been invited to develop 78.528 km of road with the joint collaboration of the Central and state governments in the ratio 60:40, under the first batch of the third phase of Gram Sadak Yojana, he said.

The roads to be developed are Balamuri-Hodavada school-Vatekadu-Hodduru (78.528 km), Benguru-Kopatti (7.89 km), Bavali-Nariyandada (5.61 km) in Madikeri, Suntikoppa Ayyappa Temple-Nakuru via Kanbailu, Baichanahalli, Nakuru, Shirangala (6.64 km), Andagove-Kambibane via Metnahalla (6.38 km), first Kodluru-Handli (5.90 km), Sunti-Godalli via Basavanakoppa, Shantaveri, Gondalli (5.282 km) and Karkalli-Kushalnagar (5.99 km) in Somwarpet, Hudikeri-Bettachukki via Belluru (5.92 km), K M Kolli-Kumaturu via K Badaga and Kallambala (6.73 km), C H Temple-Balapanakere via Halligattu, Seetha colony, Cheenivada and Beguru (7.70 km), Nangala-Bittangala-Kongana via Koteri, V Badada and Kuttandi (8.90 km).

Another tender will be invited towards works to the tune of Rs 4.14 crore, which includes Balamuri-Konajageri via Nibbugeri (5.31 km) under batch 2 of the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, said the MP.

