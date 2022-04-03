SCDCC Bank's 110th branch opening on April 4

  • Apr 03 2022, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 21:46 ist

The inauguration of the 110th branch of SCDCC Bank and Navodaya SHG convention will be held on April 4 at Uppunda in Byndoor taluk.

Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar will inaugurate it. Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary will take part.

Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani will inaugurate the convention of the SHGs. SCDCC Bank President M N Rajendra Kumar will preside.

