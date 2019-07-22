Server glitch delays registration for Ayushman card

A glitch in the server has affected the registration for Ayushman health card.

As a result, beneficiaries are waiting in a long queue till evening and return home empty-handed.

The technical glitch has affected the server for the last week. Usually, it takes a maximum of 45 minutes for registration of a beneficiary.

“On average, 150 registrations are done daily. Owing to the glitch, the number of registration has come down to 20 to 25 per day. The glitch has also slowed the entire process. Sometimes, the server gets suspended. The problem has aggravated since July 18,” said Vanitha, a staff member at the Ayushman wing of the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru.

Ayushman is a Centre sponsored National Health Protection Scheme launched in 2018, under the Ayushman Bharat Mission.

One needs to furnish the documents of ration card and Aadhaar number for registration.

Further, he/she has to give a declaration that he is not covered under any other health scheme. It promises an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh for BPL cardholders while APL cardholders get an annual health cover of Rs 1.50 lakh.

Moogthihalli resident Shivakumar said, “I have been visiting the district hospital for registration to get a health card for the last four days. Owing to a server glitch, I am returning home without getting the registration done.”

The registration for Ayushman card is carried out at district hospital, taluk hospital and community health centres. The residents from various villages come to the district hospital for registration.

“There is a server problem across the state. The issue has been brought to the notice of higher authorities. The problem is likely to be solved within a day or two,” said Ayushman Bharath-Arogya Karnataka district coordinator Kumar to DH.