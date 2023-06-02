Seven, including minor, arrested in suspected moral policing case in Mangaluru

7 held in suspected moral policing case in Mangaluru

Victims were rushed to a hospital, and an FIR was also registered based on a complaint

Harsha
Harsha, Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 02 2023, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 00:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven youth including a minor who had brutally assaulted three paramedical students from Kerala in Someshwar beach were arrested by City police on Friday.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said the arrested youth had been identified as Yathish from Bastipadpu, Sachin from Talapady, Suhen from Talapady , Akhil from Talapady, Bhavish, from Bastipadpu and Jeetu from Talpady

Ullal police have registered a case under 146 (rioting), 307 (attempt to murder), 503 (issuing death threats) of IPC. Police have launched a search for a few more suspects who are still at large, sources added.

Three police teams have been set up to investigate the case, Commissioner informed. Kuldeep Jain said at around 7.20 pm group of six friends including three women from different faiths had visited Someshwara beach. "A group of six to seven youth surrounded the three youth and assaulted them with sticks, bottles," Commissioner Jain told DH.

"Our 112 vehicle rushed to the spot and shifted the victims who had suffered injuries on faces to a local hospital. The three girl students from a private para medical college were sent to their homes in Kerala.

India News
Karnataka
Mangaluru
Karnataka News

