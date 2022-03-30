SFI opposes move to invite Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has opposed the move to invite RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for the inauguration of the students council 2021-22 of Mangalore University at 10 am on March 30.

SFI convener Vineeth Devadiga said a few organisations are misusing the government school/college premises to implement the agenda of communal polarisation in the coastal districts for the past few days.

SFI said that it opposes inviting Bhat, who speaks against the aspiration of the Constitution, spreads communal hatred and encourages unscientific thinking on the campus.

SFI urged the district administration to ensure that Bhat, who is known for making discrimination based on religion, does not attend the students’ union inaugural programme.