Shivarathri celebrated across DK, Udupi

Shivarathri was celebrated with religious fervour in all the Shiva temples in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. A large number of devotees visited the temples.

As preparations for the festival, temples were decked up with lights on Monday itself.

Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, Kadri Manjunatheshwara Temple, Pandeshwara Mahalingeshwara Temple, Sharavu Sharabheshwara Temple, Dharmathala Manjunatha Temple, Sadashiva Temple in Surathkal, Someshwara Temple, Mahalingeshwara Temple in Kavoor, Srinandaneshwara Temple in Panambur, Sahasralingeshwara Temple in Uppinangady, Karingeshwara Kshethra, Mahalingeshwara Temple in Puttur and Vittal are some of the well known Shiva temples in the district.

Special puja rituals including ‘bilvarchane,’ ‘rudrabhisheka’ and others were held. Further, religious and cultural bhajans were held throughout the day and night.

The special fair at Kudroli Temple had commenced on February 24 and will end on March 3. The devotees were seen reciting ‘shivanama shloka’ at the temples.

Thousands of devotees reached Dharmasthala by walking from various destinations in Karnataka in the wee hours of Tuesday. Special counters were set up at the entrance to welcome the pilgrims. Lodging facilities were arranged for the pilgrims at the temple halls, schools and colleges.

SDM Hospital in Ujire too had arranged a free medical camp for the needy.

The pilgrims after taking bath in the bathing ghat at River Nethravathi had the darshana of the presiding deity.

Later, they met Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade to seek his blessings.

The KSRTC had arranged special bus services to Dharmasthala as well. The temple remained open for the devotees throughout Tuesday night. Rathotsava will be held in the wee hours of Wednesday.