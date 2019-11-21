'Siddaramaiah will make the state free of Congress'

Opposition leader in the legislative assembly Siddaramaiah will himself ensure that Karnataka will be free of Congress, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel said mocking at Siddaramaiah.

He told reporters in Chikkamagaluru that Siddaramaiah’s only ambition is to become the ultimate ruler of Congress party. In fact, he is a rebellion and speaks according to the situation. The issue regarding M T B Nagaraj’s claim of him handing over a loan of Rs two crore to Siddaramaiah, is a personal issue between them, he said.

Nalin said BJP has a responsibility to work towards ensuring the victory of MLAs who are contesting the by-elections after resigning from MLAs posts. Kateel to a query said the Chief Minister had expressed regrets on the statement made by minister J C Madhuswamy. But some people are still dragging the issue, for political gains, he added.