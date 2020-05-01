Six people from Mumbai quarantined

Six people who completed the final rites of a man from Ajekar in Karkala taluk, who had died in Mumbai on April 28, were quarantined.

Two others who had participated in the last rites of Mahabala Shetty who died in Mumbai were also quarantined.

Locals had raised objection and complained to the district administration for permitting the shifting of a dead body from the Covid-19 worst affected Mumbai to Udupi district.

Ajekar PHC medical officer Dr Anusha Shetty, Ajekar police station SI Sudarshan and others guided the family in conducting the final rites by ensuring social distancing was maintained. Mahabala Shetty had died of heart attack, said sources.

Meanwhile, the results of 18 primary contacts of a Mandya based Covid-19 positive patient whose travel history was traced to Udupi district is awaited. The petrol bunk in Thekkatte where the Mandya based Covid-19 patient had taken bath was disinfected and closed down for 28 days.

